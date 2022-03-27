Lincoln National Corp Has $4.50 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.34 and its 200 day moving average is $459.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $515.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

