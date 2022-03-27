Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 2,100 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,431. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,018,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

