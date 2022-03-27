Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 2.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.50% of Nasdaq worth $175,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 463,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.33 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

