Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 5,900 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $344.10 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.