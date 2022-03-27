LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

