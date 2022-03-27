Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $707,313.43 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $707,313.43 and $67,890.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,330,194 coins and its circulating supply is 23,254,768 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.