LunchMoney (LMY) Achieves Market Cap of $324,699.23

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $324,699.23 and $6.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

