Maecenas Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $104,684.80 and $53.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

