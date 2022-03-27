MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.89.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,921 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $351.89 on Friday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $546.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.07 and a 200 day moving average of $384.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

