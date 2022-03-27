Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.40% of Marvell Technology worth $294,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after buying an additional 512,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,042,000 after acquiring an additional 204,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,993,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,747. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

