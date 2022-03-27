Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $698.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.76 million and the lowest is $694.20 million. Masonite International posted sales of $646.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

DOOR opened at $91.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

