MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $186,387.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.70 or 0.07047480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,664.70 or 1.00001003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00044970 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

