Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $239,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. 6,706,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

