Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.0150

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $164,172.34 and approximately $129.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00318098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004971 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.64 or 0.01262352 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.