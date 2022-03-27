Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

ZBH opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

