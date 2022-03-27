Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.29 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.78.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

