Meyer Handelman Co. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

