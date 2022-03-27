Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

