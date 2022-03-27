Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSLOY opened at $42.81 on Friday. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

