Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. Moncler has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $80.41.

MONRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

