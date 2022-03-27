MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MTN Group stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

