MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, MXC has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $282.69 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.69 or 0.00320042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004810 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.81 or 0.01343066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.