Namecoin (NMC) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00005544 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $36.43 million and approximately $11,760.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00803589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00202711 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00023958 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.