NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 310 ($4.08).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NWG opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.90) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.40). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.43. The stock has a market cap of £24.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.
NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
