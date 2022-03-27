Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $90.61 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $90.61 million and $4.21 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.49 or 1.00012527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00064618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023702 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.