Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

