Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $790.25 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.59 or 0.07054688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.71 or 0.99921328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047409 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 794,615,254 coins and its circulating supply is 794,614,655 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

