New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NDVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get New World Development alerts:

OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $2.05 on Friday. New World Development has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%.

New World Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.