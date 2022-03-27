Nimiq Market Capitalization Hits $33.10 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and approximately $606,410.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.18 or 0.07054358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00279142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00803589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00102711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.54 or 0.00472224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00450911 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,710,884,628 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,634,628 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

