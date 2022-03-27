NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. NIO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NIO traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 106,533,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,753,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. NIO has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Get NIO alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NIO by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NIO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in NIO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in NIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.