Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NSTD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,054,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $7,321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.