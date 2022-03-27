Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,387 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 48,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 455,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

