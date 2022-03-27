Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 4,518 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for 4.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 5.69% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,515. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

