Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,051. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

