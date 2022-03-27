Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

