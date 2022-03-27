Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 13,539 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,380,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,176,000 after purchasing an additional 586,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,997. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

