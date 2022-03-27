Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $14,548,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 310,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 172,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 144,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 215,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,700. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.