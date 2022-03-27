Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 56 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO traded up $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,027.29. 185,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,463. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,343.31 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,929.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,874.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

