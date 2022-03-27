Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 799 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.47 and its 200 day moving average is $121.44. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

