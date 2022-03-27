Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 511,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Allegion Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.