Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Achieves $242,645.17

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $242,645.17 and approximately $154.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,595.15 or 1.00022909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00063831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00023595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

