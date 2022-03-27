Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Update

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

OASMY stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

