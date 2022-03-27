Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,725.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

