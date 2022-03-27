Offshift (XFT) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and $2.46 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $5.91 or 0.00012604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.82 or 0.99992184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

