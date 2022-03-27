OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 17,549 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JHG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,441,740 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,355 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

