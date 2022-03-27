OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 724 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 39,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $554.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

