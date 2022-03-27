OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Western Union by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Union by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

