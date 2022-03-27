OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.