OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.