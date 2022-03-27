OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $131,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.11.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

